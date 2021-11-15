American Heart Association Released 2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Heart Health

To put emphasis on the importance of overall dietary patterns rather than individual foods or nutrients, the Heart Association (AHA) has released evidence-based updated guidelines, which were published in the journal Circulation.

The updated guidelines comprise some of key features of how dietary patterns helps in promoting cardiometabolic health or heart health.

According to the report, the updated guidelines supersede the scientific statement released by the association in 2006 on diet and lifestyle recommendations.

The report suggests that poor diet quality is strongly linked with the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The purpose of the guidelines is to make people aware of initiating heart-healthy dietary habits early in life, to present important features of dietary patterns for a healthy heart and healthy lifestyle, and to underline structural challenges that hold back people to adopt healthy dietary patterns.

Here are some Key Features of Heart-Healthy Dietary Pattern:

Adjust Energy Intake and Expenditure to Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Body Weight. Be mindful to how much you eat and the amount of energy you exhaust. Eat Plenty of Fruits and Vegetables, Choose a Wide Variety. Regular consumption of fruits and vegetables is highly associated with a reduced risk of CVD. Choose Foods Made Mostly with Whole Grains Rather Than Refined Grains. Whole-grain foods like oats, wheat, barley are rich sources of fibre, which is beneficial to maintain a healthy heart. Plant-based Protein diet. Try indulging in healthy proteins from plants like beans, lentils, chickpeas, and split peas. Use Liquid Plant Oils Rather Than Tropical Oils. To achieve a healthy dietary pattern, use non-tropical liquid plant oils like olive oil, canola oil and corn oil etc. Check on Processed Foods. Try to avoid or keep the consumption minimal of fried, processed and fatty foods. Limit usage of Beverages and Foods with Added Sugars. Do not consume soft drinks, sugary drinks, packages of juice. Prepare Foods with Little or No Salt. Try to avoid as much as salt possible. If You Do Not Drink Alcohol, Do Not Start; If You Choose to Drink Alcohol, Control The Intake. It’s best to avoid drinking, but if you do then limit the intake.

