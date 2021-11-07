Amazing Facts About The Great Physicist

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was one of the greatest physicists of India and the world, who won the Nobel Prize in 1930 in the field of Physics. One of his greatest contributions was the discovery of what is known as the “Raman Effect.” Born on November 7, 1888, Raman had many remarkable achievements in his life which are well-documented. Out of these, we pick some of the lesser-known facts about the great man.

1. In 1929’s Royal Society’s Presidential address, Ernest Rutherford referred to the Raman Effect. He was presented with the Knight Bachelor award. In addition, he was also honoured with the Fellow of the Royal Society title.

2. Raman was the first Indian director of the Indian Institute of Science (IIS). This was a historic moment in 1933 since during the colonial era, all directors of IIS before Raman were British.

3. Raman was also appointed as the first National Professor of India by the newly-appointed Independent India in 1947.

4. The Nobel Prize Winner also won the highest civilian award of India. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

5. Born in Chennai, he completed his graduation at the age of 16 from Presidency College, the University of Madras where he topped the examination.

6. Raman was also the founder of the Indian Journal of Physics. He started the journal in 1926.

7. Along with being a World-renowned physicist, Raman was also a professor at the University of Calcutta. He was appointed the first Palit Professor of Physics by Ashutosh Mukherjee at the Rajabazar Science College in 1917.

8. Raman also founded the Indian Academy of Sciences in 1933, the same year he joined the Indian Institute of Science as the director. He also established the Raman Research Institute in 1948.

9. National Science Day is observed on February 28 to commemorate the day he discovered the Raman Effect in 1928.

