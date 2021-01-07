Allu Arjun ‘Thankful’ for Garnering 10 Million Instagram Followers

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is celebrating a milestone on his Instagram account as he reached 10 million followers. The 37-year-old actor shared a video tracing his Instagram journey and wrote that he is thankful for all the love that he has received from his fans. He further mentioned being grateful for his fans who have remained his strength and also stated being truly touched and humbled by their blessings. The clip features all the videos and pictures he has shared on the portal.

“Thank You All for the Love . Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings,” he wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Arjun has recently announced his next film directed by Koratala Siva.

He also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”, on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps. Arjun will also be seen in an action thriller film titled Pushpa. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead role in the movie.