Allu Arjun Shows Off His Swagger With Aey Bidda in Dhee 13 Kings vs Queens Finale

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun will be gracing the grand finale of Pradeep Machiraju hosted Dhee 13 Kings vs Queens. The latest teaser released by the makers shows the Icon Star entering the stage with his signature swag to his recent hit track Aey Bidda. He will also declare the winner of the show for this season, although rumours are doing the rounds that Team Queens have already bagged the trophy.

The dance reality show is judged by actors Priyamani and Poorna, and choreographer Ganesh, who replaced choreographer Sekhar master.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa. It is an upcoming action thriller film helmed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie is reportedly based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Fahadh Faasil is set to play the lead antagonist in this upcoming PAN India film.

As per the official announcement by the makers of Pushpa: The Rise, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is roped in to groove to a special number in the movie. This song is to mark the Majili actress’ first special appearance for a special dance number in any movie.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is also set to make her acting debut with the Telugu film Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar, which features Samantha Akkineni as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant. Arha has been roped in to play the young, valiant Prince Bharata.

