All You Need To Know About The Shahi Snan On Maha Shivratri 2021

The Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Kumbh Mela is famously known as a famous religious event where millions of devotees gather to take a dip in the holy water of River Gang. Full Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years at the four holy pilgrimage destinations, namely Haridwar, Nashik, Allahabad and Ujjain.

Kumbh Mela 2021 begin this year on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Shivratri. The next major occasion is the Shahi Snan. The first in the series of Shahi Snans will be marked on March 11, which will also be celebrated as Maha Shivratri. The second and third Shahi Snans will be marked on April 12 and 14, followed by the fourth Shahi Snan on April 27. Long with this, the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 will come to an end.

Importance of First Shahi Snan on Maha Shivratri

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, marked on March 11, several devotees and saints will visit Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a dip in the holy water of river Ganges. Taking bath in the holy rivers of India, namely Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Shipra, Narmada, Krishna, Kaveri, is considered sacred and pious according to Hindu devotees.

Kumbh Mela marks the importance of River Ganga, calling devotees to take bath in the holy water to seek blessings of the lord. In Hindu religion, Ganga is known to be descended from heaven. It helps humankind to attain moksha or salvation.

Lord Shiva has an important connection to river Ganga and its descending from heaven. It is said that once river Ganga was flowing in its full prowess, causing massive and enormous destruction. In order to control her, all the gods worshipped Lord Shia, who contained river Ganga in his locks. Ever since, river Ganga is said to sit in his matted locks and flows as a stream of fountain. This is also the reason why Lord Shiva is also known as Gangadhar or the keeper of Ganga.

Due to this reason, it is considered to take bath in River Ganga on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.