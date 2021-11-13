All You Need To Know About Antibiotic Resistance

The World Health Organization annually hosts the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW), also known as World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WHO). WAAW will be observed this year from November 18 to November 24. The event’s major objective is to raise global awareness of antibiotic or antimicrobial resistance. It also emphasizes the significance of adhering to appropriate healthcare practises in order to avoid the establishment and spread of drug-resistant diseases.

What exactly is antibiotic resistance?

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria adapt to avoid being killed by an antibiotic. This can make treating bacterial infections considerably more difficult, if not impossible. Antibiotic overuse and abuse exacerbate the problem of antibiotic resistance. We are all both a part of the issue and a part of the remedy.

Theme for World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2021

WAAW 2021 will have the theme ‘Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance.’ While World Antimicrobial Awareness Week’s primary tagline is ‘Antimicrobials: Handle with Care.’

Antibiotics have been a crucial aspect of contemporary medicine since their discovery. However, it has become troublesome due to human overuse and misuse.

History and Significance of World Antibiotic Awareness Week

In 2007, this concept was proposed for the first time in Europe. Following this resolution, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) convened meetings to explore the issue and develop a plan. They also planned to create resources and equipment that would be sent to various countries. The European Antibiotics Awareness Day was the name given to this project (EAAD).

WAAW is an important event because it raises awareness among the general public and healthcare personnel about antibiotic resistance, which is a worldwide health concern.

It also motivates us to learn more about antibiotic fundamentals so that we are prepared with details and questions when we see a doctor, assisting them in reaching the correct diagnosis and recommending proper therapy. Also, make sure you have health insurance so that you may receive great and fast care without having to worry about hospital fees.

