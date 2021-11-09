Uttarakhand Foundation Day is observed annually on November 9 to celebrate the formation of the 27th state of India. Uttarakhand was formed in 2000 after joining several districts from the Northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh and a portion of the Himalayan Mountain range. It was earlier known as Uttaranchal, however, in 2007, it was renamed Uttarakhand. This year, it will be 21st Uttarakhand Foundation Day.

Also, known as the ‘Land of Gods’, the state has very rich natural resources including glaciers, rivers, dense forests, and snow-clad mountain peaks. It also has the four most sacred and revered Hindu temples also known as Char Dham of Uttarakhand – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamnotri. The capital of the state is Dehradun. Here are all you need to know about the state and its foundation day

History of Uttarakhand

The name Uttarakhand has been extracted from the Sanskrit dialect which literally means ‘northern city’. It was formed by the then Government of the Uttar Pradesh after a long struggle by the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, which focussed on the challenges faced by people in hilly regions, and demanded separate statehood.

The struggle went on for several years before Uttarakhand was formed as Uttaranchal on November 9, 2000.

Later, it was renamed Uttarakhand on January 1, 2007. The state is the amalgamation of culture, ethnicity and religion and is one of the most visited tourist spots of India. The bordering states of Uttarakhand include Tibet, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day: Celebrations

There are several functions organised by the state government to celebrate the foundation day including police parades and cultural programs. The Chief Minister also inaugurates several beneficial policies and funds for the people followed by paying tribute to the martyrs of the state movement at the Martyr’s Memorial, Dehradun.

Last year, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a hot air balloon festival organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Development Board (UTDB) in Mussoorie.

Earlier in 2019, the state government celebrated a week-long “Foundation Week” from November 3 to November 9. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2021!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.