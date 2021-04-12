All You Need To Know

People across the country are celebrating Somvati Amavasya on Monday, April 12. According to the Hindu calendar, it is considered as one of the most auspicious days and is observed every year on the new moon day. Somvati Amavasya is also known as Chaitra Amavasya as it falls in the month of Chaitra and this year, the day began on Sunday, April 11 and will conclude on Monday, April 12. Also, Amavasya falling on Monday is called Somvati Amavasya and this combination is formed two or three times a year.

As Somvati Amavasya is the second Shahi Snan day at the Kumbh, lots of people have gathered at Har Ki Pauri Ghat to offer prayers to the Sun and take a holy dip. Also, as the Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly several measures have been taken by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Significance: Lord Shiva is worshipped on Monday and hence it is believed that pleasing him can solve all the problems in one’s life. According to the Hindu beliefs, an unmarried girl performs fast on this day in order to get a suitable man while a married woman observes vrat for the long life of their husbands. Even couples who are planning for a child are advised to observe fast on this day.

Somvati Amavasya 2021 Date and Timing: Commencement of Somvati Amavasya: April 11 from 6:03 amSomvati Amavasya conclusion: April 12 at 8:00 am

Puja Vidhi: Those who have planned to perform the rituals need to wake up early during the Brahma Muhurat and then take a bath and wear clean, fresh clothes.They will then have to offer water to the Sun and should do Jalabhishek at Shivling.Devotees should also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and perform aarti.A day-long fast is observed and many devotees also like to offer food and other things to the poor and needy on this day.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here