All matches of India-Sri Lanka series to be played in Colombo | Cricket News

MUMBAI: All the six games of India’s limited overs tour to Sri Lanka in July will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo.On Monday, broadcaster Sony announced that India will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25.

The selectors are expected to pick a 24-member team, filled with plenty of fringe players, for the tour with Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya or a fit-again Shreyas Iyer tipped to lead the side. The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25.

In a rare case, India will be fielding different squads in different countries at the same time. In mid-July, the Virat Kohli-led Test team will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England, while India’s white-ball specialists get some useful practice in the emerald isle.

The Test squad is already in the UK for the World Test Championships final against New Zealand from June 18 while the England series begins on August 4.