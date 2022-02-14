Alia Bhatt’s Saree Choices For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions Are All About Grace

Alia Bhatt is all set to woo her fans with her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial has been making buzz even before the teaser of the film was out. Fans have noted how Alia has worked to fit in the character of Gangubai, from enhancing her style to putting on weight, the 28-year-old has left everyone stunned.

Ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is only seen in sarees. From promotional events to her Instagram profile, she is treating her fans to a daily dose of six yards of elegance. Her latest pick was a black and white saree from designer Kshitij Jalori. The white silk saree had black borders, and the minimalist appeal of the ensemble was highlighted further with subtle silver accessories, and neatly parted hair.

In the words of her mother, Soni Razdan, Alia flaunted the flower power in this saree. She donned a floral morakasi printed linen saree from Anavila and accentuated the outfit with silver jhumkas and fresh white roses on her hair.

White is the predominant colour palette for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In this particular look, it became difficult for us to take our eyes off her! A silk saree with yellow flowers and a golden border, a timeless chic outfit, suited Alia just perfectly.

This particular saree featured a green-on-white palette, and had subtle threadwork on the pallu. With a silver ring and matching floral earrings, Alia accessorised her elegant look. Her tresses were tied in a bun, and those pink roses enhanced the overall outfit.

Alia wore a white silk saree with a classic traditional drape, sequin work, and a plethora of embroidery, and teamed it up with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured chikankari embroidery. While the saree was indeed gorgeous, her open locks with fresh red roses pinned over the ear left her fans swooning.

This is the first saree Alia wore for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She donned a floral embellished white saree with hints of yellow. Her hair was tied in a messy bun and had white roses pinned in it.

The release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been pushed several times, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after many delays, it was finally announced that Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released in theatres, across the country on February 25.

