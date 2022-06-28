Alia Bhatt, Son Ye-jin Announce Pregnancy; Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Set Umang 2022 Stage on Fire

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome their first baby together. Alia announced her pregnancy with a cute post on social media. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years. Alia took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby. “Our baby… coming soon,” Alia wrote alongside a picture that shows her lying in a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting next to her. From Neetu Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, several stars congratulated the couple.

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are also expecting their first baby! Son Ye-jin took to Instagram and revealed that she is pregnant via an adorable Instagram post. The news of Son Ye-jin’s pregnancy comes months after the couple tied the knot. Taking to Instagram, the Thirty-Nine star shared a picture of a meadow with the sun shining brightly behind, hinting a new beginning along with her note to fans. “Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us,” she said in the post.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, Umang 2022 was all about fun and unforgettable moments. Umang is an annual charity show organised by the Mumbai Police. Like every year, this year’s edition also witnessed the biggest celebrities from Bollywood who performed to entertain the police force and showed their appreciation and gratitude towards their relentless service. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan performed live stage after a very long time. A video of the actor performing on his iconic song “I Am The Best” from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani has emerged on social media from the event. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz danced to ‘The Punjaabban Song’ from Jugjugg Jeeyo, ‘Hauli Gidhe Vich Nach Patloni’ and ‘Kurta Pajama’.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took some time off from their busy schedule for a romantic weekend getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. Priyanka shared a series of romantic pictures. In one, she can be seen pecking Nick Jonas. In another, the two enjoy a perfectly blissful time in a yacht. They also pose together by the beach. In other pictures, we can see Priyanka lazying by the pool, or running towards the sea. They can also be seen enjoying coconut water.

K-pop fans were in for a stellar crossover on Sunday as BTS’ Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum attended the Celine summer runway show in Paris. The three stars were spotted posing together for pictures at Men’s Paris Fashion Week, leaving fans in a tizzy. The three stars of the Korean entertainment industry arrived at the Palais de Tokyo showcasing Hedi Slimane’s collection titled “DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS.”

