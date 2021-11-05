Alia Bhatt Ready to Take Hollywood Route in 2022?

After impressing Indian audience, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to take her acting career global. Alia has reportedly signed up with American talent management firm William Morris Endeavour (WME) and if all goes well, the announcement of her first Hollywood project could happen soon. According to a report in India Today, Alia is close to finalizing a deal and the announcement about it could happen in early 2022. The actress is said to be fulling over things before the final announcement. Speculations suggest that Alia has liked a couple of scripts and is quite excited about taking the leap from Bollywood to Hollywood.

Citing a source close to the actress, the India Today report said that Alia has been a huge fan of Jennifer Lawrence and wants to pick projects with a similar tone and appeal. While the Hollywood debut has been on the cards for quite some time now, the actress has been very particular in finalizing the first big Hollywood film.

Alia has asked her agency to aggressively look for projects in the west in 2022. WME talent agency is a big name in the international film market and represents stars like Emma Stone, Gal Gaddot, Charlize Theron and others.

If Alia decides to take the Hollywood route, she will join the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who have worked in big Hollywood projects after making a name in Hindi films. While Priyanka worked in the American television series Quantico before working in films like Baywatch. Deepika was seen sharing screen space with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Meanwhile, Alia is prepping up for the release of her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the real-life story of brothel owner-turned-mafia Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was initially supposed to hit theatres in July this year, but the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic deferred the release date. Gangubai Kathiawadi will now release on January 6, 2022.

