Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Football Match in Goa, Fans Pour Love for ‘Cutest’ Couple

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at the Indian Super League match of Mumbai City FC against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium, Goa. The official page of the Mumbai City FC shared a couple of pictures of the couple cheering for their team in the stands.

Sharing the pictures, the handle said, “Special attendance for #TheIslanders all the way from मुंबई!” Ranbir can be seen wearing a blue jersey of the Mumbai City FC while Alia chose to wear a yellow jersey. Both of them can be seen wearing face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ranbir is the owner of the team Mumbai City FC along with chartered accountant Bimal Parekh. Before going for the match, Alia shared a selfie where she can be seen wearing the yellow jersey of the team. She wrote ‘Game Time’ and ‘Aamchi City’ on her Instagram story.

Fan reactions are coming in on the pictures of the couple. While one called them ‘love birds,’ another said that they are ‘cutest together.’ Several fans expressed their admiration for the couple by posting heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Another Instagram user named Sohom commented, “One of the best couples in Bollywood right now, and two of the best actors right now.”

The pictures were also shared on Twitter by several fan clubs of the two stars.

The match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC ended in a draw with both the teams having 1-1 score.

Alia and Ranbir are together reportedly from the last three years. The two will also appear together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Prateik Babbar. It has been revealed that the film will be a trilogy. The release of the first part of the film has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.