Alia Bhatt Poses for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar Shoot, Looks Stunning

Even in the lockdown, Alia Bhatt manages to tease her fans with some stunning pictures. After a long time, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram from a photoshoot. For Dabboo Ratani’s 2021 calendar, Alia wore a turquoise colored micro pleated and front-slit cutout dress with a plunging neckline. With minimal make-up, she paired the blue dress with two chains around her neck and multiple rings. The actress looked stunning even in that simple outfit. The photo featured her sitting and striking a pose with a half-smile on her face.

Over the week, the ace photographer has been unveiling pictures he clicked for his coveted annual calendar. Due to the raging pandemic, Ratnani had a virtual launch of the pics which he is doing one picture a day. After a week-long wait, he finally unveiled Alia’s picture which is alluring.

The actress also shared the photo on her Instagram timeline, with just an ice emotion in the caption.

Fans were mesmerized with Alia’s beauty and showered their love in the comment section. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was all hearts as her daughter looked simple yet gorgeous in the post. Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped his review on Alia’s look for Ratani’s 2021 calendar.

Recently, Alia through her Eternal Sunshine Production collaborated with Audiomaticin to share information on the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress had hosted several doctors and medical experts to spread information on vaccines and other things related, in a better way. Alia has been very active during the horrific second wave of the pandemic. As the actress believed that sharing information is the greatest ally during these adverse times, she has been consistently posting the numbers of NGOs and relief providing organisations.

