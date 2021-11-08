Alia Bhatt, Milind Soman and Sunny Leone Among Winners of PETA India’s Vegan Fashion Awards 2021

November 1 which is celebrated as World Vegan Day across the globe, is a step forward to create awareness about animal welfare. Every year to commemorate designers and brands who choose the vegan route and create products that are animal friendly, PETA India hosts the Vegan Fashion Awards.

This year, the awards will be recognising the best of the best in the world of vegan fashion. With an array of celebrities, fashion brands and designers winning the prestigious award in multiple categories, this year saw Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-mamma win the Best Vegan Kidswear Brand, Milind Soman bagged the Vegan Fashion Style Icon, and Sunny Leone’s I am Animal won the Best Activewear Brand, among others.

Alia Bhatt who has voiced her opinions on animal cruelty and how we humans and animals can co-exist, took a step forward to create a fun yet mindful brand Ed-a-mamma. Similarly, Actor and supermodel Milind Soman, who has been actively encouraging his fans to keep animal skins out of their wardrobe, wrote on Instagram: No leather, no silk, no wool. No pain caused to animals just to satisfy human vanity. If you care, this is the alternative.”(sic).

Giving athleisure wear a sexy twist, is Sunny Leone and Kunal Avanti’s I am Animal. Sunny Leone who has always encouraged her fans to refrain from using animal derived fashion and products, joined hands with I am Animal to promote vegan sportswear.

Speaking about the importance of vegan fashion and the impact it has, Monica Chopra, PETA India Senior Media and Celebrity Projects Coordinator, says, “The winners of PETA India’s awards prove that the future of Indian fashion is vegan. From silk-free saris to leather-free bags, wallets, and shoes, it’s easier than ever to get a fashion-forward look that leaves cruelty to animals in the past.”

Other winners for Vegan Fashion Awards 2021 include:

Best Fashion Moment: Thirty-three designers pledged to go leather-free following a letter from Lakmé Fashion Week, the Fashion Design Council of India, and PETA India.

Compassionate Business Award: Luxury footwear brand Empyrean Luxury made the kind decision to stop using animal skins and switch to all-vegan materials.

Best Vegan Sneakers: Made from recycled plastic bottles and plastic bags, Thaely’s sneakers are kind to the planet and animals.

Best Vegan Bags: The made-in-India, 100% vegan leather handbags by Qisa by Lavie were designed for today’s eco-conscious young shoppers.

Best Vegan Wallets: Traditional Indian style meets modern animal-free materials in Zouk’s handmade wallets.

Best Vegan Women’s Shoes: From juttis and sliders to heels and boots, Paio creates handcrafted, made-to-measure vegan leather footwear.

Best Vegan Men’s Shoes: Monkstory offers both classic footwear and cutting-edge style, all in luxurious vegan leather.

Best Vegan Silk: Vegan materials made by GBM Fabrics use TENCEL Luxe, a new fibre derived from renewable wood sources.

Best Innovation in Textile: Bioleather’s tomato leather is unique, biodegradable, sustainable, and cruelty-free.

Best Vegan Sarees: Shubam Sarees offers a wide range of beautiful vegan silk kanjivaram sarees, from the interior villages of Tamil Nadu.

Best Vegan Cosmetics: Plum’s skin-care, make-up, hair-care, and other products are free of animal-derived ingredients and never tested on animals.

