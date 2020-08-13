Ali Fazal Thanks Late Robin Williams For Healing Him Through His Childhood

Actor Ali Fazal says late Hollywood star Robin Williams helped him get through his childhood in many ways. He adds that when Williams passed away, he received an unforgettable jolt.

The ace comedian was found hanging on August 11, 2014.

On the legend’s death anniversary, Williams’ son Zachary tweeted: “Dad, today marks six years since your passing. Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what’s good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!”

Reacting to the post, Ali opened up about how the legend left a lasting impact on his life.

“It’s funny how thousands of miles away, your father managed to heal me through my childhood in so many ways.. him passing was indeed the jolt I will never forget. But with it we realise great art and its power to change and heal the world. He is a reminder of that Universal Balm,” Ali wrote.

On the work front, Ali has lent his voice to an animated video that highlights the need for kindness in the present times.

The video titled Tasveer urges people to be empathetic to the less privileged. As the Covid-19 pandemic has turned into a severe humanitarian crisis in India, Tasveer weaves into its writing a sense of shame and the need to apologise to those who have suffered.

The couplet written by Ashutosh Pathak has been converted into an animated video, with music by Neel Adhikari. It is directed and created by Ashutosh, an animator.