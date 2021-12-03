Ali Fazal Starts Filming His Next Hollywood Movie As He Joins Gerard Butler’s Actioner ‘Kandahar’

After Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile, actor Ali Fazal has signed his subsequent Hollywood film. He has joined the cast of American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh’s motion film Kandahar.

The filming has already begun, reports Deadline. Scottish actor Gerard Butler, best known for Zack Snyder’s historic epic movie 300 and Has Fallen collection, will headline the project as an undercover CIA agent referred to as Tom Harris. As per the report, Harris is caught in hostile territory and should band with an Afghan translator to efficiently evade “elite special forces” to succeed in an extraction level within the titular Afghan metropolis.

Kandahar additionally stars Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban, the Sultan in Disney’s live-action remake. Screenwriter Mitchell LaFortune has used his personal experiences as an intelligence operative to pen the script.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal recently unveiled the first look of his futuristic space film, to be directed by filmmaker Arati Kadav.

Fazal took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen dressed seemingly as an astronaut. The actor said the as-yet-untitled project will be something he has not dabbled in before and he is keen to see how the audience receives it.

“It was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too, but that’s a surprise for all for later.

“We tried to fit a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film – yes there might be versions left to showcase,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Kadav made her feature directorial debut with the 2020 Netflix sci-fi film “Cargo”, starring Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey. She has also directed short film “55km/sec”, which featured Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt.

