Alhaj Eshahak Ali has been working for the people of Atrai-Raninagar Upazila since the beginning of the epidemic.

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : BNP leader Alhaj Eshahak Ali has been working happily for the people of Atrai-Raninagar Upazila since the beginning of the epidemic.

As part of this, Alhaj Eshahak Ali, Joint Convener of the Central Committee of the BNP Nationalist Weavers ‘Party and President of the Naogaon District Nationalist Weavers’ Party’s Naogaon District Committee Distributes masks and conducts public relations.

BNP leaders and activists were present at the time.

According to local sources, BNP leader Alhaj Eshahak Ali has raised awareness among the helpless about food items and helped the flood victims since the onset of the epidemic.