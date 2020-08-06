Alhaj Eshahak Ali can restore the Naogaon-6 seat to BNP

Nayan Babu, Naogaon Correspondent: BNP can reclaim Naogaon-6 (Atrai and Raninagar) seat

Alhaj Md. Eshahak Ali, joint convener of the Nationalist Weavers ‘Central Committee and president of the Naogaon district branch of the Nationalist Weavers’ Party.

Trinamool activists of the two upazila BNP have commented that there is no alternative to Eshahak Ali. He is now the lifeblood of the BNP in this seat, he has been working side by side with the leaders and workers of this seat for more than a long time. If he had not come forward, the BNP might not have existed in this seat.

Going to every village has given courage to the leaders and workers. The meeting has gathered and assembled. Although many are candidates, the BNP leaders and workers cannot deny his contribution. That is why Eshahak Ali has taken place in the hearts of people of all walks of life including leaders and workers of the three upazilas.

Leaders and activists also expressed concern that many leaders and activists would turn away from the party if anyone other than him was nominated for the seat.