Alaya F Shares Her ‘Happy Clicks on Beach’

Bollywood actress Alaya F looks stunning in a black mesh bodycon paired with denim. She posed for the photo-op while at the beach.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, posted the pictures on Instagram, and she describes the pictures as: “Happy clicks on the beach.”

Known for her quirky and fun posts on social media, Alaya is an avid user of the digital platform to stay connected with her fans and followers.

A couple of weeks ago she had posted a picture of her vacation in Goa where she could be seen diving into a swimming pool. However, she mentioned that the perfect shot came after a lot of failed attempts and scrapped knees.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year. It was a comedy-drama in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming that a 40-year-old person (Saif Ali Khan) who hates commitment and marriage is her father.

Alaya will be next seen in an unnamed project with Pooja Entertainments and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.