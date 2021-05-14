Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Rituals and Significance

The propitious day of Akshaya Tritiya is observed with enthusiasm and passion by Jain and Hindu communities across India every year. The occasion of Akshay Tritiya is of unique importance as it is considered that the course of destiny transforms on this day making the occasion greatly propitious. On this day, worship of gods especially Lord Vishnu is performed as the most important ritual.

The title of the festival signifies two words, Akshay and Tritiya. Both the words hold tremendous importance in the Hindu religion. Akshay which indicates “never diminishing” carries endless sunshine and harmony in the lives of people who keep fast on this occasion. The term Tritiya originates from the fact that Akshay Tritiya comes on the third day of the illuminated half of Vaisakhi month.

There is another purpose for the recognition of Akshay Tritiya for the Jain community. The religion cherishes Tirthanakara Rishabha’s one year fast which halted on Akshay Tritiya when the sage ended the fast with sugarcane juice.

Akshay Tritiya is rejoiced by different titles in various parts of India. In the state of Chhattisgarh, the occasion is celebrated by the name Akti whereas, in the Westerly parts of the country like Gujarat and Rajasthan, the occasion is referred to as Akha Teej.

Aside from acquiring wealth and commencing new businesses, believers also tie the knot with their preferred partners on this auspicious day.Wedding on Akshay Tritiya is regarded very favourable as Lord Sundaresa wedded Goddess Madhura on this day.

According to the notion of the worshippers, Lord Kubera, the God of money pleaded to Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya only which commenced a generous rain of money and wealth on him.

This is the reason why people contemplate purchasing gold or new investments propitious on Akshay Tritiya. The commencement of new business or new profession on Akha Teej is also deemed very lucky.

