Akshay Kumar Walks on Treadmill for 21km to Shift Focus to Water Scarcity Problem

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, while hosting the Network18 initiative Mission Paani Waterthon, decided to walk the treadmill for more than 21 kilometers as he wanted to understand the plight of the women who fetch water from long distance sources. He said that while running for half marathon, the athletes have been given water at every juncture, but in real life, we need to understand the dificulties faced by these hardworking women.

Earlier, he also talked about three easy ways of saving water. He said that we should offer only half a glass of water to the guests, and they can ask for more if they feel thirsty.

He also requested to use the small tap over urinals in order to save water.

Histhird suggestion was to install sensor taps in homes that can control the usage of water.

Kumar, while addressing the people on the need to conserve water, spoke on the many positives of hydrotherapy. The actor, who is a fitness junkie, has often spoken about his rigorous training sessions and he gave a sneak peek into how water helped him recover.

Hydrotherapy or Aquatherapy is a form of activity performed in water to help with rehabilitation and recovery from hard training or serious injury. This has increasingly become a popular form of treatment and exercise for athletes.

