Akshay Kumar on BellBottom Theatrical Release Despite Theatres Still Closed in Maharashtra: It’s a Gamble

Akshay Kumar says that he is “definitely feeling the pressure” to be the first Bollywood actor whose upcoming film Bellbottom is heading for a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic despite cinemas being not opened everywhere. While theatres are currently operating under 50 per cent occupancy in Delhi, cinema halls will continue to remain shut in Maharashtra as the state government issued its new revised Covid-19 guidelines on Monday.

When asked how the actor was looking at the business of BellBottom, which is releasing on August 19 in cinemas, the actor said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states. Besides, there are still 16-17 days to go for film to release so we are keeping our fingers crossed, you never know.”

“It’s definitely a risk but if you don’t take risks in life then what’s the point. My producers were with me throughout this journey so we have gone with it,” Akshay added.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of BellBottom that took place in a theatre in New Delhi. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 27 but got pushed due to the closure of majority of theatres across the country, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further elaborating on the team’s decision to release the film amid the pandemic and cinemas being closed in Maharashtra, producer Jaccky Bhagnani said, “I was not worried. Of course, Maharashtra contributes for almost 30 per cent but I think for Bellbottom we are just happy with Akshay sir’s leadership. We are happy to be the flag bearers. This is for the fraternity and that’s the most important thing. Yes, business is important but for this film especially, I feel the biggest box office is that we are coming theatres.”

BellBottom has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. This will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic. BellBottom was also one of the first films to announce resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India’s forgotten heroes.

BellBottom will be released theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here