Akshay Kumar Gives Some Hindi Lessons to Bear Grylls in a Live Session on Instagram

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has joined hands with British adventurer Bear Grylls for the upcoming episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar. And a day prior to its premiere, Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar connected on a live session on Instagram hosted by Akshay’s BellBottom co-star Huma Qureshi.





During the chat, a fan requested Akshay to teach Bear some phrase in Hindi. Bear requested Akshay “can you teach me ‘never give up’ in Hindi?” Akshay honoured the request but wasn’t lenient on Bear Grylls. He eventually made him say “zindagi mein kabhi peechhe hatna mat”.

Another fan asked Akshay Kumar what stunts he would like to attempt if he woke up as Bear Grylls. Akshay Kumar shared a rather interesting response as he said, “Jump from an aircraft, – the poop tea we have done and swim with the whales”. Bear curiously asked Akshay if he has ever sky-dived, to which Akshay replied: “Yes, I have done that.”

The episode will be streaming from 11th September 8 PM on Discovery Plus. Viewers can also watch the episode on September 14 at 8 pm across 12 Discovery channels.