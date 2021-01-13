Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde Surprise Fans with Most Eligible Bachelor Poster Release

Makar Sankranthi is the time of festivities and what better gift for fans of a star than a new film poster? Actors Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde surprised their fans with a poster reveal for their much-awaited Telugu rom-com film Most Eligible Bachelor.

After a brief break during the pandemic, the film and entertainment industry is back on track with multiple productions and releases lined up. Both the actors wished their fans a Happy Makar Sankranthi int their captions. “Happy Sankranthi to all you. May this new year bring you all the joy and success you deserve. Much love to you all,” wrote Akhil while Pooja said “Wishing you all a very #HappySankranti – team #MostEligibleBachelor 2021 Summer Release.” Their posts have been liked over 169K and 381K respectively.

Despite teasing the fact that it will be a summer release, the actual date is still a secret.

The poster itself is focused around the colour red. Akhil is wearing a red shirt while Pooja is dressed in a white sweater with red stripes. Akhil gazes into the camera as Pooja looks at him adoringly.

On top of the poster are the words Happy Sankranthi in playful cursive letters among splashes of red cloudy background. Also featured on the poster are the words “Allu Aravind Presents.”

People had speculated that the film would have released earlier. In fact, many fans believed it would have released around Sankranthi 2021. The principle production for the film began in September 2019. The film, directed by Bhaskar, would have ideally released in April 2020 if all things went according to schedule. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, things were put on hold and the film got delayed.