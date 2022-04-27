Ajith Kumar, Vijay’s Films Set To Clash Again, This Time on Small Screen

We are mostly aware of the intense rivalry between the fans of Tamil movie stars Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. The rivalry has been put to test several times in the past when their movies clashed at the box office — a total of 12 times between 1996 and 2014. Their last clash was during Pongal 2014 when Vijay’s Jilla clashed with Ajith’s Veeram. Since then, the two actors have been releasing their respective films on different dates.

However, after years, the titans are about to clash once again ahead of May Day. However, this conflict is going to be different as it is not on the big screen but the small screen. The Vijay-starrer Master is all set to be aired on Sun TV ahead of May Day (May 1) while Zee Tamil is all set to air Valaimai starring Ajith as a May Day special, which coincidentally also coincides with Ajith’s birthday. Interestingly, both the films will be telecast simultaneously at 6:30 pm.

Earlier, on Sun TV at 6.30 pm, it was reported that the recently released film Etharkum Thuninthavan starring Suriya will be telecast. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, however, did not do as well as expected. As a result, the slot was taken by Vijay’s Master.

As it remains to be seen which movie attracts more viewership and higher ratings, Master may have an edge as it had a better opening than Valimai and was overall critically better received than Valimai.

Valimai was criticised for its plot, while most aspects of Master were praised. However, both the stars have diehard fans for whom their fan worship is more important than movie reviews, hence it can be tough to say which of the movies will attract more viewership.

