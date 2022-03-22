Ajith Kisses Wife Shalini in Romantic Photo Shared by Shamlee; Fans Say ‘Best Couple Ever!’

South Superstar Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini have always kept a low profile when it comes to public appearances. Their fans eagerly wait for the duo’s appearances, and at times when the couple gets spotted together, it sends social media into a frenzy. Recently, actress Shamlee treated fans to an unseen picture of her sister Shalini and brother-in-law Ajith. The romantic photo shows Ajith kissing Shalini on her cheek. Shamlee mentioned that the couple is celebrating 23 years of togetherness.

Previously, Ajith and Shalini’s family pictures with their two children recently did the rounds on the internet. And it is a rare sight to the fans when the family makes public appearances, and when this happens, their followers trend in on social media. Currently, Ajith and Shalini are trending on Twitter again, thanks to Shamlee.

Shamlee took to Instagram on Monday, March 21,to share a romantic picture of Ajith and Shalini. In the photo, the Valimai actor can be seen hugging Shalini from behind and kissing her on the cheek. Shamlee captioned the post, “23 years of togetherness #shaliniajithkumar #ajithkumar #ak #family .”

Within seconds of sharing the picture on the photo-sharing-platform, the snap went viral on all social media platforms. Scores of fans showered love on tge couple. While one wrote, “Best Couple Ever,”another wrote, “Lovely Couple.” The memorable click photo also puts on display the bond shared by Ajith and Shalini. The couple will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in April this year.

For the unversed, Ajith and Shalini fell in love with each other on the sets of their first film, Amarkalam. He had accidentally cut her hand during shooting. She was impressed by how Ajith took care of her throughout the film. After dating for a few years, Ajith and Shalini got married on April 24, 2000.

Ajith and Shalini were blessed with daughter Anoushka in 2008 and son Aadvik in 2015. Shalini bid goodbye to films after she married Ajith. He is now a superstar in the Tamil film industry.

On the professional front, Ajith’s much talked about action-thriller Valimai released in theatres on February 24. The movie reportedly turned out to be a blockbuster hit in spite of mixed to negative reviews. He will soon start shooting for AK61 directed once again by H. Vinoth and later this year will join the sets of AK62 directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Lyca Productions.

