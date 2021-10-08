Ajinkya Nanaware, Male Lead of Marathi Show ‘Kusum’, is Seeing This Actor for 6 Years

‘Kusum’, a new Marathi TV show starring Shivani Baokar and Ajinkya Nanaware, started airing on Sony Marathi recently. The story of this show revolves around a girl named Kusum, whose thought process is different from the conventional rules. She believes in balancing her responsibilities between her in-laws and her parents. In the show, Ajinkya who is seen playing the lead role with Shivani is being discussed on social media as the people seem to be liking his style and look in this new project of his. Ajinkya has a Kusum in his real life as well. He has been in a relationship with a famous Marathi actor for the past six years.

This Marathi actor was not only seen in Bigg Boss Marathi but has also made her mark in Hindi serials. So, let’s have a look at the real-life Kusum of Ajinkya and their love story. Ajinkya, born in Shahpuri, was brought up in Pune. He graduated from Mumbai University and is passionate about acting and photography. He made his debut in the Marathi television industry with the show ‘Asava Sundar Swapnancha Bangla’. He has worked in shows like ‘Sakhyare’, ‘Tu Jivala Guntvave’ and ‘Girls Hostel’. The love of his life is actress Shivani Surve, who is known for the work she has done in Marathi and Hindi Industry as well as her journey in Bigg Boss Marathi.

The two love birds were seen together in the show Tu Jivala Guntavave. Initially, the two became friends but eventually fell in love with each other. In an interview, while talking about his relationship, Ajinkya said that when the two told their parents about their relationship, they were fine with it. But the two did not get married as they wanted to focus on their careers. However, they plan to get married in the future. While the fans would love to see the two tying a wedding knot soon, for now, let’s hope that Ajinkya Nanaware’s show Kusum does wonders on the TRP charts.

