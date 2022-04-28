Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi Isn’t National Language’ Controversy; Urfi Javed On Being Sl*t Shamed

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep during a recent event spoke about the success of pan-India films such as the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 and Telugu films Pushpa and RRR when he made the statement that Hindi is no longer the national language. This comment by the Makkhi star led to Ajay Devgn’s tweet. The Runway 34 actor took to Twitter and reached out to the Kannada actor with a message written in Hindi. He asked Sudeep that if he feels Hindi is not our national language, then why does he release his movies in Hindi. Ajay emphasizes that Hindi always has been and will continue to be our national language.

There is a lot of buzz around MCU’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. Fans are way too excited to watch Benedict Cumberbatch and keeping the excitement factor in mind, the makers had opened advance booking a month before the film’s release. The move, a first in India, has paved way for an impressive advanced box office collection. As per the latest report, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has collected over Rs 10 crore with just the advance booking. This comes with the film still having 10 days left for its release. The collection has made Doctor Strange 2 the second-best performing international film with regard to the advance booking.

Abhishek Bachchan is an avid social media user and he often treats fans with interesting pictures and videos. Treating fans to a quirky video, Abhishek recently shared a ROFL fan-made clip of Dasvi’s song Ghani trip. It featured the Run actor’s father Amitabh Bachchan dancing on Pag Ghungroo Baandh from the 1982 hit Namak Halaal. In the video, we see Big B grooving on Pag Ghunghroo, in his very own unique style, while the beats of the song get replaced by Ghani Trip. The clip is synced with the lyrics in such a manner, to make it seem like the video is of the new song.

Tiger Shroff is known for performing powerful action sequences in his movies. The War actor is all set to be back in the action avatar with Heropanti 2. While the actor tries to imitate international-level action skills in films, it seems that the actor has plans to venture into Hollywood. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Tiger revealed that making his way to Hollywood is his ‘eventual goal’. He said, “There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West. Tom Cruise perhaps Jackie Chan, there isn’t an action hero perhaps of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do, we used to see that perhaps in the 90s or early & late 90s, ever since then, it’s been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it’s Spider-Man or something.”

Urfi Javed made a shocking revelation about her childhood. The TV actress opened up about being sl*t-shamed at a young age. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that she was 15 when a photo of hers landed on a porn site and she was sl*t shamed by her family and everyone in the city. The actress revealed the incident that took place in Lucknow.

