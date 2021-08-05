Ajay Devgn Drops a Mushy Post for Kajol’s 47th Birthday

Kajol is indeed one of the most loved and successful actresses of Bollywood. Her kitty is loaded with blockbusters that have gone down in the history of Hindi cinema. Today, the actress is celebrating her 47th birthday. In her previous interviews, Kajol has shared that she likes to celebrate her birthday throughout the week.

Her husband Ajay Devgn, sharing a happy picture, penned a lovable note. The actor wrote, “You have managed to bring a smile, to my face for the longest time now.” Wishing his wife a happy birthday, Ajay promised to make the day special as Kajol is.

The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, received heartwarming wishes from her fans too. Sharing pictures of Kajol and Ajay, fans called them one of the strongest couples of Bollywood. The power couple has been going strong and earlier this year on February 24 they celebrated their 22nd marriage anniversary.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is away in England, also wished Kajol a magical birthday.

Indian jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi extended birthday greetings to Kajol. Sharing a snap that featured Kajol along with her sister, Tanishaa Mukherji, and mother Tanuja, Saba wished the actress a happy birthday.

Tanishaa dropped in a post to wish her sister all the love on her special day. “Happy birthday my phenomenal woman. may u always receive the kind of love u give,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished her on the occasion.

The actress has starred in blockbusters including Yeh Dillagi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and My Name Is Khan. Apart from being a superstar and a loving wife, Kajol is also a mother of two children, Yug and Nysa.

