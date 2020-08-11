Airbnb is reportedly close to filing an IPO

andare backing the offering, the Journal said. It also cautioned there’s “no guarantee” that Airbnb will follow that timeline because of choppy market conditions.

Also in June, Chesky told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that Airbnb’s anticipated stock market debut could still happen this year.

“It’s not off the table, but we’re definitely not committing to anything right now,” Chesky said. “We’re going to keep our options open.”