Airbnb files confidential paperwork for an IPO

On Wednesday, Airbnb announced it had submitted confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb upended the hotel industry by allowing individuals to rent out rooms in their homes for travelers. It became one of the most valuable private startups in the world, reaching a valuation of $31 billion at one point.

Airbnb previously said it was profitable in 2017 and 2018, setting it apart from many other unicorn companies who have bled money before and after going public. The company reportedly started losing money in 2019.

But the global pandemic rattled its business and many of the hosts who power it. In May, CEO Brian Chesky wrote in a letter to employees that its business had been “hit hard” and revenue for the year was expected to be less than half of what the company earned in 2019. He also announced that Airbnb would let go nearly 1,900 employees worldwide.