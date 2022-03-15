Ahmed Khan Makes Stylish Entry to The Batman Screening Driving Limited-Edition Batmobile

Filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan and wife Shaira Ahmed Khan made quite an entry for the screening of Batman in Mumbai on Monday. The couple was spotted in an uber-stylish Batmobile on Monday as they went out to watch Matt Reeves’s latest rendition starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. Videos shared by the paparazzi showed Ahmed driving the classic black Batmobile which would remind many of the quintessential vehicle used in the 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns film starring Michael Keaton as the eponymous superhero.

Ahmed is known for directing action movies in Bollywood like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 2.

The batmobile was a gift by Ahmed to his wife on her birthday last year. Shaira had posed with the limited edition batmobile shipped from the US on Instagram last year. The vehicle was bought from Gotham Motors, Ohio and reportedly took eight months to arrive and was assembled in Mumbai.

Shaira shared the pictures with the vehicle on the social media platform along with a caption that read,”Thank you love Ahmed Khan, for this dream come true. Our dream car Keaton mobile 1989. Batmobile.”

Batmobile has been the reliable ride of the nocturnal vigilante hero from the DC Comics. Over its several renditions from directors like Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan, to most recently Reeves. Burton’s version of Batmobile is considered the most popular and one of the best depictions of the superhero vehicle.

The Batman which released in India on March 4 also features a new take on this classic vehicle. Film’s production designer James Chinlund designed the ride controlled by Pattinson in the movie. Speaking to Variety, Chinlund explained the inspiration behind the new design of the car was motivated by Reeves’ note early on that it was “relentless and motivated by a mission.” Chinlund told Variety, “It wasn’t going to be like a tank or a specialized weapon.” He added that the notion was that Bruce Wayne had built the car himself, as he turned his back on Wayne Industries. “He was not James Bond, he was a singular vigilante.”

