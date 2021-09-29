Ahead of Festive Season, Here’s Durga Puja Style Guide for Mothers-to-be

Being pregnant does not mean that you can’t wear fashionable clothes. The excitement of motherhood sees no bounds and that’s why all mothers should cherish their journey by including a cosy yet graceful and elegant ensemble of maternity-friendly dresses.

With the festival season ahead, here’s how soon mothers-to-be can lift their fashion statement this Durga Puja:

Comfortable yet classy:

Nowadays, baby bump flaunted clothes are in trend. The fabric of the cloth should be breathable, soft, and comfortable. So, when choosing clothes, make sure to go for an eclectic assortment of midis, gowns, and kaftans kinds of dresses with different patterns, designs, elements, styles, and hues.

Remember to choose attires of authentic and skin-friendly fabric such as rayon, cotton, cotton slub, and flex cotton to keep the dresses soft and breathable.

Jacket or shrug:

Many pregnant women opt for maxi dresses as they are quite comfortable and stylish too. A light denim jacket or shrug can be paired with a maxi dress and it will make your look more elegant.

Comfortable shoes or footwear:

During pregnancy, many women prefer to wear flat sandals or comfortable soft sneakers. For instance, white sneakers or a brown loafer can be paired with a maxi dress with a bright floral print. It will provide comfort yet will give you a chick look. Maxi tailored fabrics such as ikat and Khari will give an earthy and gracious look. The dress can be paired with light coloured T-strap flats or brown open-toed flats.

Accessories

Wearing accessories like gold earrings, vibrant silver bracelets, low-key necklaces, or silver jhumkas can lift your already fashion-forward outfit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here