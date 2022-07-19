Ahead of Ananya’s Release, Hruta Durgule Gets a Beautiful Gift From a Fan

Hruta Durgule is one of the most beloved actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry. The 28-year-old has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Hruta established herself in the industry with Zee Yuva’s popular serial, Phulpakharu.

Hruta won several hearts for the sincerity with which she essayed the role of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu. Hruta will now star in the much-awaited Marathi film, Ananya. Ever since Hruta’s film was announced, several fans have wished her on social media. One such die-hard fan of Hruta has given her a beautiful gift. The fan has gifted Hruta a lovely ring named Ananya and wished her good luck for her upcoming film.

Hruta reacted to the gift from her fan and said, “It was really overwhelming to see such love from fans. It is a very gratifying feeling that someone loves us, our work so much and this love gives us the energy to work better. From Ananya, I am making my debut in the film industry. So this film is very special to me. The film will stay with me for the rest of my life. But this ring of Ananya will stay with me forever.”

Ananya’s premise revolves around the story of a lively girl and her dreams. The film has generated tremendous chatter on social media and it is written and directed by Pratap Phad. The film is bankrolled by Dreamweaver Entertainment in association with Ravi Jadhav Films. Hruta Durgule’s Ananya will hit the screens on 22 July.

Hruta is an avid social media user and often delights her fans by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, Hruta tied the knot with Prateek Shah in a fairytale wedding. Therefore, Hruta also shares many loved-up pictures with Prateek on her Instagram.

