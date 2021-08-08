Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee’s Tripura Visit, TMC Claims Its Leaders Arrested; BJP Says Party ‘Disturbing Peace’

On a day when TMC all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is supposed to reach Tripura, his party on Sunday alleged that TMC leaders who were attacked a day ago had been arrested. Spokesperson Devangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha, Jaya Dutta and eight other members have been taken into custody, the TMC claimed.

On Saturday, the party had said that instead of arresting criminals who had perpetrated the attack, TMC leaders were arrested. Abhishek is visiting the state in solidarity with the leaders.

Party general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who is on his way to Tripura, tweeted that TMC leaders were made to wait in the police station the whole night.

Devangshu Bhattacharya, one of the arrested leaders, said they were held under the Disaster Management Act. “We were unable to come out because of BJP and when we sought help from the police, we were arrested instead.”

A team of Tripura leaders has sought the Governor’s appointment on Sunday to apprise him of the law and order situation in the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, blamed TMC for creating ruckus in a “peaceful place” like Tripura.

