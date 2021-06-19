After Victory in 2021 Bengal Polls, TMC Focuses on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Even though the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has witnessed a spectacular win in the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, the party seems to be nowhere in mood to take some rest now. With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC has returned to the “back to party office” theory to assess the ground politics.

The TMC has prepared a roaster for all senior leaders who will have to visit the party office to work towards its development. Besides this, office bearers of different wings such as youth, women, cultural and students wing were also given directions to become more active in visiting party office everyday to engage in political activities.

Sources, who were aware of the development, said that the TMC has started working for its target – 2024 general elections – and has instructed party workers or leaders to show hard work and no complacency.

“Party office is very important and political activities were always active there,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar.

After conclusion of state assembly election, organisational meeting and activities in the TMC has increased. It has been said that “one post” theory was adopted where any state cabinet minister will not be given party post and subsequently TMC post holders will not be given post in administration.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had once stated that she will give more time to the party. Moreover, poll strategist Prashant Kishore had also advised local leaders in 2019 Lok Sabha elections to concentrate more on party office and its developmental work.

