After Successful Theatrical Run, Akash Puri’s Romantic Now Streaming on Aha

Director Puri Jagannath’s son Actor Akash Puri’s super hit film, Romantic, starts streaming on OTT platform Aha from Friday. The film is coming to the digital platform after a grand success on the big screen. The film was released worldwide on October 29 and was well received by the audience.

The film features Ketika Sharma as the female lead opposite Akash. Romantic is based on a love story with a new concept.

According to reports, Romantic will be streaming on Telugu language OTT app Aha. Anil Paduri has directed the film, a love story with a mafia background. The film had already been released in the theatres and now it is being streamed on Aha. The film went beyond expectations at the box office on its first day and acquired collections in an unexpected range with a grand opening.

The film crossed the Rs 1.5 crore mark in the Telugu states on the first day. Romantic primarily attracted youth and mass audiences. The film did a theatrical business of Rs 4.6 crore and grossed Rs. 4.8 crore break-even targets.

Senior actor Ramyakrishna appeared in another lead role along with Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma. Actor Makarand Deshpande also features in a pivotal role. The film was co-produced by Puri Jagannath and Charmi under the banner of Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.

Aakash Puri has started shooting for his next project. The actor is working with director Jeevan Reddy, who is well known for his role in George Reddy’s film Chor Bazaar. VS Raju is producing his directorial debut film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.