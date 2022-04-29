After Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal Joins the Cast of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

Actor, dancer, and television personality Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to a report by Bombay Times, the former Dance India Dance contestant will be starring in the upcoming movie. The report also clarified that Raghav’s character does not involve much dancing and revolves around a fresh role that has not been explored before.

Raghav has starred in movies like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD2, and Nawabzaade. In the upcoming movie, the 30-year-old actor will be starring in a comical drama entertainer, but Raghav’s part does not involve humour or his most impressive skill, i.e dancing, reported Bombay Times. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-stars Aayush Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal, and is produced by Salman, who will also play the central character. The film is expected to go on floors soon in order to meet its pre-announced release date. Salman took charge of the project from friend, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier in April. The set made for the shoot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Film City was dismantled, and new locations on the outskirts of Mumbai were finalised. Earlier it was announced that Sajid would produce the film with Farhad Samji as the director, however, over the last two months, several changes have occurred in the production of the film.

In another report by India Today, Bigg Boss season 13 contestant and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is also reported to join the cast of Salman’s upcoming family entertainer. The report quoted a source close to the development of the film and added that the 28-year-old actress has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be starring opposite Aayush in the movie.

