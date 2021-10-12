After Samantha’s Separation From Naga, Vanitha Vijayakumar Has This Advice For Her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation earlier this month. Both of them released a joint statement on social media making their decision public to part ways after almost four years of marriage. Samantha, later, also expressed her anger and disappointment over false rumours about her personal life, adding that she wouldn’t let the relentless attacks break her.

“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process,” the 34-year-old said, days after the separation announcement.

Samantha has also been getting a lot of support from the film industry. Now, actor Vanitha Vijayakumar has come out in solidarity with Samantha and even gave her advice to deal with the trolls.

“There is no society babe… live your life.. people only look at the photos we click… the video is different… life is too precious to be worrying about.. everything happens for a reason.. keep going..more strength to you,” Vanitha said on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Samantha’s Instagram story wherein the actor highlighted prevalent sexism in society.

Samantha quoted Arab poet Farida D. who said that women are always being questioned on moral grounds but never men which, the poet said, means society has no morals.

After the announcement of separation, Samantha’s first Instagram post also made headlines. She shared a picture from a fashion shoot, but the caption got everyone to think about how the actor is coping with the changes in her life. She talked about “songs of old love” in the caption.

