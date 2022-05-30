After Dhaakad Disappointment, Kangana Ranaut Says She’s ‘Most Comfortable In Being a Filmmaker’

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad turned out to be a huge failure at the box office. The film which was released on May 20 along with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, failed to attract an audience. Following this, Kangana has now started working on her upcoming project.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture where she seems to be interacting with her team on a location. Along with the photo, Kangana also announced that she has started working on her next directorial which is titled Emergency. “Of all the roles I play I am most comfortable in being a filmmaker. #Emergency,” the caption read. On another click, Kangana wrote, “Rekee day one… don’t mess with me is my resting pose.”

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial ‘Emergency’ last year. Back then, she took to social media application Koo and “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

Kangana later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” she said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

‘Emergency’ will not be Kangana Ranaut’s first directorial project. The actress earlier directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019. Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni among others.

