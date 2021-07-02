After Belly Dance Video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Bold Photos Take Internet By Storm

BTV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took the internet by storm when she posted bold and glamorous pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress, who is best known for her role of Gopi Bahu on television, often amazes fans with her different looks on social media.

In the pictures, Devoleena could be seen dressed in a blck bralette and skirt. She captioned the pictures, “No Caption is the only caption.”

This is not the first time the audience have been mesmerised by Devoleena. Recently the actress shared a belly-dancing video which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this… (sic)”

He last daily soap appearance was in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which is based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali serial Ke Apon Ke Por and is also the sequel to Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The leading pair of the show is played by Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13.

