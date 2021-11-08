After 15 Years, Chiranjeevi, Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas to Join Hands For Their Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi had previously announced that he will be working with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for one of his upcoming projects.

Speaking at Vinaya Vidheya Rama pre-release event in 2019, Chiranjeevi had confirmed the news, but since then there has been no update on the project.

The latest reports once again say that the megastar has shown interest in working with Trivikram.

According to reports, the project will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainments and the announcement for the same will be made in the next few weeks.

As the makers are planning to wrap the film briskly, they are in touch with both Chiranjeevi and Trivikram.

For many years, fans have been waiting to see a film by Chiranjeevi and Trivikram. Chiranjeevi’s fans strongly believe that the duo will not only take the box office by storm but also break the industry records. In addition, Trivikram has an excellent track record with mega heroes.

Trivikram had earlier worked as a writer for Chiranjeevi’s Jai Chiranjeeva and now they are coming together again after around 15 years with another project.

Moreover, Trivikram gave hits like Atharintiki Daaredi with power star Pawan Kalyan. Later, films like Julayi and Satyamurthy with Allu Arjun made great collections.

Trivikram’s action-drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun grossed Rs 150 crore in 2020.

Like other Trivikram’s superhit films, he wants his upcoming project with Chiranjeevi to have all kinds of elements in the story. Trivikram wants the film to be the right package of subtle drama and other commercial elements to impress the audience at the box office.

Talking about Chiranjeevi’s work, the megastar is currently busy with Mohan Raja’s Godfather and will soon begin shooting for Bhola Shankar and Chiru154.

According to reports, the actor will soon allot the dates for Trivikram’s project.

