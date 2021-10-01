Adopt These Simple Methods for a Glowing Face This Festive Season

Gone are the days when skincare was only associated with women. More and more men are now using face creams, moisturizer, scrubs and other beauty products for good skin. The growing demand has also led to special products designed keeping in mind the different skin types of men. Additionally, one cannot deny the fact that men also require skincare as they go through harsh weather conditions. As the festive season is approaching, both men and women would want their skin to radiate.

Maintaining natural glow and protection from the sun are some of the basic things we all need for a good skin.

Adopt a cleansing routine

There’s no doubt that men’s facial skin is rougher than women’s since it experiences the regular trauma of shaving. The larger pores also attract all types of dirt and secretion of oil. These conditions make cleansing very important. Regularly clean your face with wet wipes every few hours if you get exposed to environmental debris. By following this routine, you can avoid acne, breakouts and accumulation of dirt in the facial pores.

Always moisturize

It is a general belief among men that since they have oily skin, there is no need for a moisturizer. However, every skin type requires a moisturizer to keep the face hydrated and prevent premature ageing. People with oily skin can opt for water-based light moisturizer which should be used every time after face wash.

Wear a sunscreen

A moisturizer should be followed by a sunscreen since it prevents your skin from harmful UV radiation. Many men believe that sunscreen is used to prevent skin darkening, but exposure to sun’s UV radiation is the single biggest cause of skin ageing. Repeating sunscreen every 4-6 while being out is considered ideal.

Scrub twice a week

Using scrub twice a week helps in exfoliating the dead skin and cells from the skin’s top layer. You can also prevent breakouts as scrubbing also removes impurities. Applying a face mask after scrubbing can provide best results as it seals the moisture and tightens the pores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.