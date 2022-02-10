Adityanath Tells Voters Ahead of Polls

Appealing for voter’s support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hours before the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said that the state “can become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal if voters make a mistake”.

His video message was shared by the BJP’s UP unit on its official Twitter handle. Adityanath said, “Many things have happened in these five years under the BJP’s the double-engine government’s rule. You have seen yourself how we have worked and delivered on our promises. Let me share something with you from my heart. Be careful, because if you make any mistake, all the efforts we put in in the last five years will go to waste. And it would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal.”

“Your vote will also be a guarantee of your fear-free life,” he added.

Polling began for one of the most fiercely contested electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh. Voting began at 7 a.m. in 58 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase elections, covering 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The 11 districts where polling is being held include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will exercise their right.

This phase is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won 53 of these 58 seats in 2017.

The results of assembly elections in the five poll-bound states will be announced on March 10.

