Aditi Rao Hydari on 3 Years of Her Telugu Debut ‘Sammohanam’: ‘Firsts Are Always Special’

It was exactly three years ago today when Aditi Rao Hydari made an impressive debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Sammohanam’. The romantic drama, about a boy next door who falls in love with a superstar actress, established Aditi as one of the most versatile Pan Indian movie stars in the country. Right from handling personal conflicts to not letting anything affect her work, Aditi delivered a heartwarming performance as Sameera in the Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial. The film, loosely inspired by the British film Notting Hill (1999), also stars Sudheer Babu.

As the film completes three wonderful years of its release, fans have been sending out immense love to the actress and sharing video montages from ‘Sammohanam’. Emotional about ‘Sammohanam’ completing three years, Aditi said in an official statement, “Firsts are always special. I heard this story over a phone call with (Director) Mohan Krishna Indraganti. I loved the story and said yes immediately. There were lots of well-meaning people who told me to do a more typical big-ticket film as my first Telugu film. I loved Sammohanam and I went with my gut and I’m so happy that I did it.”

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ alongside Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, John Abraham. Her upcoming projects include ‘Hey Sinamika’ opposite Dulquer Salman and ‘Maha Samudram’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here