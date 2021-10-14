Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Festive Ready in This Attire, See Pics

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is always the one who brings a new vibrant charm to traditional attires. Every time the actress steps out wearing them, she takes the fashion bar a notch higher. Once again, Aditi is making us fall in love with her ethnic wear choices. We are short of words on the latest set of viral pictures, in which she is seen wearing a pink sharara. Flaunting her killer look, the Bollywood actor was all dolled up for the promotions of her upcoming film, Maha Samudram. One thing is for sure that Aditi has sorted our ethnic fashion woes this Durga Puja.

A recent photo shoot featured the diva laying style cues on how to induce the charm of the bygone era and make heads turn this Navratri season. Aditi wore an asymmetrical rani pink kurta that came with full sleeves. As far as the design is concerned, it had a hand embroidered yoke patch. The actress teamed it with a pair of rani pink base sharara, which sported silver floral prints all over.

Aditi accessorized her look with a pair of huge metallic brown jhumkis with white beads. A tiny bindi on the forehead just sealed the ethnic deal. She left her locks open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

The Wazir actress amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, dab of bold pink lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes, and filled-in eyebrows. Striking poses for the camera, Aditi appears to be the undisputed winner when it comes to giving a modish twist to ethnic wear.

The gorgeous ensemble is credited to the Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree. On the designer’s website, the pink sharara set costs Rs19,000. Aditi was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi. A fad trend in the 60s, comfy, fashionable sharara outfits are the most trending ethnic wears this festive season.

