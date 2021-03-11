Adele Won’t Pay Spousal Support to Simon Konecki

British singer-songwriter Adele, who recently finalised her divorce with Simon Konecki, will not be paying spousal support to her ex-husband.

The former couple has decided to waive “the right to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party”, and also agreed upon joint custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo, according to US Weekly.

Adele and Simon started dating in 2012, and got married in 2016. In April 2019, five months after rumours of breaks in their relationship had surfaced in the media, Adele announced that she had filed for divorce with Konecki citing “irreconcilable differences”.

In January this year, the former couple reached a settlement in their divorce, choosing to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation.