Add Thrill and Adventure to Your Next Trip by Visiting These Volcanic Sites

If you are seeking adventure and thrill for your next trip, visiting a volcano site may be the right idea. Over the years, countries that have witnessed stable to minimal volcanic activity have opened the sites for tourists who can marvel at the natural phenomena. Let us take a look at some them:

Mount Vesuvius, Naples, Italy

One of the most famous volcanic sites, Mount Vesuvius is known for the massive destruction that took place in 79 AD baking people of Pompeii to death. However, it has not erupted since 1944, and continues to attract tourists from all over the world. Located at 1,281 meter of height, tourists usually drive till 1,000 meters and then climb the remaining 200 meters.

Whakaari (White Island), Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Measuring 1,600m above the sea floor, tourists can only see 321 meters of Whakaari above sea level. Whakaari is located 49km off the North Island coast of New Zealand and last erupted in 2019. However, it is suitable for guided tours and intense monitoring. Although it is restless, visitors can expect to see fumaroles expelling steam and hot gases, hot rocks and springs, an acid pool, bubbling mud.

Geldingadalur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Last year social media feeds were flooded with the breathtaking pictures of the flowing golden lava in Iceland. Geldingadalur is just a 25-minute car ride away from Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport. Visitors can view a constantly shifting hiking trail, winding over three kilometers to a stunning view of the volcano.

Arenal, Costa Rica

Three hour away from the capital San Jose, Arenal is a volcanic peak situated among the lush flora and fauna. One can visit the national park of which Arenal is a part, and take up numerous trails from which to explore the area. Some of the trails include lava fields from previous eruptions and take visitors through the rainforest.

Mount Batur, Bali Indonesia

This active volcano situated at 1,717 metres is a moderate 2 and a half hour climb from the town of Kintamani and one hour and 20 minutes drive from the popular town of Ubud. One can trek up to the mountain from the village of Toya Bungkah because from here much of the climb is through a forest. The village is also the headquarter to the Association of Mount Batur Trekking Guides.

