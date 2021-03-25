Adam Levine Flaunts Giant Leg Tattoo That Took 3 Days to Complete, Says ‘Worth It’

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has got another tattoo. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram and shared that he got his 27th tattoo on his left leg, which is that of a wave running from his thigh till the ankle. On Tuesday night, the singer shared several videos of tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko putting in the finishing touches on a large design of ocean waves located on his left leg. “Day 3,” Levine captioned one clip, which showed Kostechko shading some lines on his calf.

“Today was ouch but worth it,” he captioned the video, later joking that having the tattoo on his leg made it “the most painful way to get a tan.”

According to eonline.com, the wave is styled similar to that of the famous art piece “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by Japanese artist Hokusai, which is wrapped around his entire limb.

In 2016, Levine took on the task of getting an enormous siren on his back, with a ship and the horizon in the background. In total, it took about six months to complete.